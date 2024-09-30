Five ways Purdy made 49ers, NFL history in his first 25 starts

Brock Purdy seems to make history in just about every one of his NFL starts.

And that was the case yet again in the 49ers' 30-13 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Purdy completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for 288 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the win and broke five different team and league records while doing so, according to the 49ers' game notes:

NO. 1 -- | HIGHEST COMPLETION % THROUGH A QB’s FIRST 25 CAREER STARTS, FRANCHISE HISTORY



| Rank | Player | Comp. %



| 1. | QB Brock Purdy | 69.1%

| 2. | QB Joe Montana | 63.0%

| 3. | QB Jeff Garcia | 62.8%

| 4. | QB Colin Kaepernick | 60.2%

| 5. | QB Alex Smith | 56.1%

NO. 2 -- | MOST PASSING TDs THROUGH A QB’s FIRST 25 CAREER STARTS, FRANCHISE HISTORY



| Rank | Player | Pass TDs



| 1. | QB Brock Purdy | 47

| 2. | QB Jeff Garcia | 41

| 3. | QB Colin Kaepernick | 34

| 4. | QB Joe Montana | 31

| 5. | QB Steve Spurrier | 28

NO. 3 -- | HIGHEST PASSER RATING THROUGH A QB’s FIRST 25 CAREER STARTS, FRANCHISE HISTORY



| Rank | Player | Passer Rtg.



| 1. | QB Brock Purdy | 112.6

| 2. | QB Colin Kaepernick | 93.4

| 3. | QB Jeff Garcia | 93.2

| 4. | QB Joe Montana | 86.1

| 5. | QB Steve Spurrier | 66.3

NO. 4 -- | HIGHEST PASSER RATING THROUGH A QB’s FIRST 25 CAREER STARTS, SINCE 1970



| Rank | Player | Passer Rtg.



| 1. | QB Brock Purdy, SF | 112.6

| 2. | QB Patrick Mahomes, KC | 112.5

| 3. | QB Kurt Warner, StL | 106.2

| 4. | QB Dan Marino, Mia. | 105.1

| 5. | QB Deshaun Watson, Hou. | 105.0

NO. 5 -- | MOST PASSING YDS. THROUGH A QB’s FIRST 25 CAREER STARTS, FRANCHISE HISTORY



| Rank | Player | Pass Yds.



| 1. | QB Brock Purdy | 6,508

| 2. | QB Jeff Garcia | 6,470

| 3. | QB Colin Kaepernick | 5,254

| 4. | QB Joe Montana | 5,141

| 5. | QB Steve DeBerg | 4,653

While Purdy recorded only 11 rushing yards on five total scrambles, he kept numerous plays alive with his legs before delivering strikes downfield, showing off an elusiveness that coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have grown accustomed to.

“I think he started doing it more last year," Shanahan said of Purdy's scrambling ability. "He’s done it a lot this year. It's something he did in college a lot. I think Brock has just got the confidence on when to hang in there and try to make the play work and when to break, buy time and try to make a play, getting people open later off-schedule or trying to move out with his legs.

"And he's done a hell of a job of that these last two weeks. If he didn't do that in the playoffs last year, I don't think we would've gotten to the Super Bowl. I think he did it then, too. And love having that asset of our offense. He's done a hell of a job with that.”

In addition to making and extending plays with his legs, Purdy showed off his impressive arm talent, connecting on multiple deep strikes of 38-plus air yards to wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings.

“For this game there was a couple plays where their safeties were low and when we had guys going deep with [WR] Deebo [Samuel Sr.] and J.J. [WR Jauan Jennings]," Purdy said. "For me, we talked about it on the sideline and I was sort of aggressive to seeing that and let it rip and trust those guys to get under it and make plays and that's what they did. It was nice to be able to connect on those deeper routes and stuff like that and put that on tape and give us all some confidence moving forward with the deep ball.”

Purdy did it all in Sunday's win and continues to prove that he's more than just a product of the 49ers' system.

He also has the stats and records to back it up.

