Shanahan offers blunt reply to question about Lance trade

Recent reports about Trey Lance's recovery have come back positive from his 49ers teammates and coaches, but there's a chance he still could back up second-year QB Brock Purdy come Sept. 10.

With signs pointing to Purdy, the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, being the starter for San Francisco when it opens the 2023 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, many fans have speculated what that could mean for Lance and his future with the team.

It's been the talk of the offseason among 49ers Faithful, but have the 49ers, Lance or Lance's agent actually discussed a potential trade if Purdy is healthy by Week 1? Coach Kyle Shanahan kept it simple.

"No," Shanahan responded, with no further comment while talking to reporters after Tuesday's practice.

Lance, who the 49ers traded up to select No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources, back in April that "several teams" have called the 49ers about a potential trade involving Lance and shortly after, NBC Sports' Mike Florio reported, citing a league source, named the Minnesota Vikings as a team that talked with San Francisco about Lance earlier in the offseason.

Florio added that it's "obvious" that the 49ers are ready and looking to move on from Lance, and stated that San Francisco not only could be engaging in talks but actually is the one initiating them.

NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers insider Matt Maiocco confirmed that teams have reached out about Lance, but said the 49ers weren't interested in trading him at the time (April 19).

About seven weeks later, a lot has changed in the 49ers' quarterback room. Like Lance, Purdy too is making steady strides in his recovery from a torn UCL.

It will be another offseason full of quarterback controversy for the 49ers, but as of now, it looks like Lance will continue to alternate the QB1 duties with Sam Darnold in 49ers minicamp.

