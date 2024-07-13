Juszczyk ‘loves' Shanahan's mustache look from CMC's wedding

One of the biggest moments for many 49ers players this offseason was the wedding of Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo, with fullback Kyle Juszczyk praising the ceremony and Kyle Shanahan’s new mustache.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on an episode of “49ers Talk,” Juszczyk expressed his thoughts on the star-studded wedding.

“It was so much fun, I'm so happy for Christian and Olivia [Culpo], we absolutely love them,” Juszczyk said. “They're incredible, an incredible couple. I always say weddings are a reflection of the people that are getting married. It was so much fun because they have such an incredible group of friends, an incredible family, and people love them so much.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I think you see that in the energy of the wedding, and the most fun weddings are when you have the people you love the most getting married, so I think that was the case with them.”

The ceremony was a who’s who of 49ers players and some of McCaffrey’s old teammates from the Carolina Panthers, though former NFL quarterback Cam Newton was noticeably absent. The event produced many social media highlights, including Shanahan rocking a new look with a thick mustache, something that the San Francisco fullback hopes his coach continues into the 2024 NFL season.

I will be extremely upset if we don't get mustache Kyle Shanahan this season. #49ers pic.twitter.com/kh4AugJ2b1 — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) June 30, 2024

“I loved it,” Juszczyk told Maiocco. “I absolutely loved it. We all did. We're pushing for him to keep the stache, keep the long comb back. I hope he wears shades on the sidelines when he's calling plays. I think it's a great look.”

Shanahan, McCaffrey, Juszczyk and the rest of the team will look to put last season’s Super Bowl LVIII loss behind them as they chase after that elusive Vince Lombardi Trophy. The window is starting to close on San Francisco’s chance at a title with quarterback Brock Purdy on his rookie contract for one just more season, which allows the 49ers to keep its vaunted skill position players and remain under the NFL salary cap.

Juszczyk took a pay cut during the offseason to help open up more space for the franchise to re-sign other critical position players, with the franchise still in the midst of contract negotiations with star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Given the rapturous response to Shanahan’s new facial hair, hopefully, it will stick around for the 2024 NFL season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast