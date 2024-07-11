CMC hilariously responds to Newton's lack of wedding invite claim

Christian McCaffrey's recent wedding ceremony featured a handful of A-list NFL stars, including former Carolina Panthers teammate Greg Olsen. However, one of the star running back's longtime teammates noticably was absent from the festivities.

Former No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton, who was McCaffrey's quarterback for the dynamic back's first three NFL seasons in Carolina, revealed on his podcast that he did receive an invitation from the 49ers star.

"Damn C-Mac, I couldn't get an invite?" Newton said on the 4th and 1 with Cam Newton podcast.

McCaffrey hilariously responded to Newton's comments on Instagram, while also sharing that he hasn't gotten a text back from his former quarterback in four years.

Newton playfully responded by asking McCaffrey what number he had saved in his phone, telling the 49ers star to reply with it in the comments, to which he quickly obliged.

McCaffrey then asked Newton if he still had his number, adding the hilarious caveat that the former Panthers QB can't have an assistant search through old phones for it.

While Newton was unable to attend McCaffrey's wedding, perhaps this playful exchange might rekindle the friendship between two former teammates -- or at least ensure they posess the correct contact information in each other's contacts moving foraward.

