Juszczyk admits he was ‘hurt' by 49ers' surprise pay cut proposal

STATELINE, Nev. -- Fullback Kyle Juszczyk had just completed his seventh season with the 49ers.

It was also his seventh Pro Bowl campaign with the 49ers.

Juszczyk did not show any signs of dropping off.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So that’s why it was a bit of a jolt for him when 49ers general manager John Lynch proposed Juszczyk accept a pay cut in order to remain on the team for the 2024 NFL season.

“Honestly, it hurt when John came to me and asked,” Juszczyk said. “I wasn't necessarily expecting it.

“It kind of hurts your ego and hurts your heart a little bit. I understand that it's a business, but I do feel like I'm as valuable as what I was expected to get paid.”

With so many other highly paid players on the team — and several others in line for big pay days — the 49ers’ front office decided to make some cost-cutting moves this offseason.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead declined San Francisco's proposal for him to lower his contract offer. He was released and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars to continue his career.

A similar outcome with Juszczyk was avoided.

“There definitely was a process that we had to go through and I had to come to terms with it,” Juszczyk said. “At the end of the day, though, I really, truly wanted to be a Niner. This is where I wanted to be. I absolutely love it here.”

Juszczyk accepted his pay cut — in large part because he was still the highest-paid fullback in the league at more than $4.5 million per season.

“Quite honestly, that was important to me,” he said. “That was something that went into negotiations: ‘All right, we can figure this out and take a cut, but I still need to be the highest paid.’

“No knocks on other fullbacks in the league, but I'm the best fullback in the league.”

The 49ers’ decision to approach Juszczyk about a pay cut also hammered home the reality of what nearly every player eventually faces.

“I want to play as long as possible,” Juszczyk said. “And I always thought that was going to be up to me. This was the first time that it crept in my mind that, you know, maybe how long I play isn't 100 percent up to me.”

Juszczyk admits it took him awhile to completely get over the emotions associated with his employer asking him to accept less compensation. But, now, with training camp quickly arriving, his mind is back in a good place as the grind of another season begins.

“I still love John and Kyle (Shanahan) — still have great relationships with them,” Juszczyk said. “I think this is the best team in the league, and I think we have the best chance to win a Super Bowl. So this is where I wanted to be. That's where my roots are. I have a home here. So we got it done, and I'm back with the Niners, and so I am happy.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast