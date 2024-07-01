49ers star CMC marries Olivia Culpo in Rhode Island ceremony

Christian McCaffrey fell short of a Super Bowl ring in February with the 49ers, but on Saturday, he put on a wedding ring.

The 49ers star running back married his longtime girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo, in Watch Hill, Rhode Island on June 29. Photos of Culpo's dress were shared by Vogue magazine on Instagram.

The lovebirds first started dating back in 2019 and announced their engagement in April 2023.

McCaffrey isn't the first notable 49er to tie the knot this offseason, as quarterback Brock Purdy married his college sweetheart Jenna Brandt back in March.

Speaking of his San Francisco teammates, several other members of the 49ers organization were in attendance at McCaffrey's wedding. Kristin Juszczyk, wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk, posted photos of themselves on Instagram at the ceremony; the pics also featured tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire.

Another picture circling the Internet from the wedding showed Kittle and Juszczyk standing alongside 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan -- but with an interesting addition: a new mustache on Shanahan's face.

Perhaps Shanahan's new mustache turns out to be the missing piece of the puzzle that is the Lombardi Trophy this season. Or maybe McCaffrey's wedding ring provides the added boost to getting a Super Bowl ring alongside it.

