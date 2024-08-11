49ers star CMC offers encouraging update on calf injury

Christian McCaffrey has a positive update about his health status, to the relief of 49ers fans.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s NFL Training Camp Tour, the San Francisco running back explained to Amber Theoharis how his injury rehab has been coming along.

“Yeah, I feel great,” McCaffrey said. “Very cautionary stuff. If we had a game I would play, but just trying to be smart right now. Still training, still getting a bunch of work in, so come Week 1, I’ll be ready to roll.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"If we had a game, I would play."@49ers RB Christian McCaffrey provides an update on his calf strain and what makes Kyle Shanahan's offense special.



📻 https://t.co/fU0fsMlNIE#FTTB | #NFLTrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/qlWAdKzqX5 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 9, 2024

McCaffrey strained his calf during training camp and will be out for the remainder of the NFL preseason. He is expected to miss a few more weeks of practice.

San Francisco has two more preseason games left on the slate before opening the regular season on Sept. 9 against the New York Jets. That gives the 28-year-old about a month to fully recover and get game-ready.

The 49ers feature some of the most explosive playmakers in the league, but they rely on a punishing run game to open up other parts of the offense. With injuries to fellow running backs Isaac Guerendo and Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco will have to rely on Jordan Mason to carry the workload for the rest of the preseason.

Since arriving in San Francisco via a trade with the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey has thrived as both a rusher and pass catcher. Last season was his best yet as he won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and finished in the top 5 in the NFL MVP vote.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast