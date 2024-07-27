49ers guard Burford expected to miss three weeks with broken hand

The 49ers' offensive line was dealt a blow during the first week of training camp.

Right guard Spencer Burford has a broken right hand, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in Santa Clara on Saturday, noting the team still is deciding whether or not the injury will require surgery. While Shanahan didn't provide any further specifics on the injury, he said Burford is expected to miss three weeks.

"We're just trying to decide whether to get surgery on it or not," Shanahan said. "I know how you guys are with timetables, but guessing around three weeks."

Burford is entering his third NFL season and was taking a majority of first-team reps at right guard in camp. The 24-year-old was seen during team drills Saturday with a cast on his hand.

The injury opens the door for rookie Dominick Puni, who is competing at right guard along with Burford and veteran Jon Feliciano. With Feliciano missing a second consecutive practice as he deals with a knee issue, Puni has impressed Shanahan in his opportunity to take more reps with the first team.

"He's done a real good job," Shanahan said of Puni, whom San Francisco selected No. 86 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. "We haven't had pads on yet, which is always a challenge for guys, especially in protection, but he's stepped in there, got more reps and I've been excited about him."

The 49ers' offensive line has been a topic of conversation in recent seasons, and an injury certainly is the last thing the group needs. But with the interior still a work in progress, Burford's injury could play a large part in how the rest of camp plays out.

