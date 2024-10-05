Kristin Juszczyk shares message of inclusion at 49ers clothing event

SANTA CLARA — Kristin Juszczyk’s messages during her second annual “Fit Check” event at Levi’s Stadium were of appreciation and inclusion.

The mastermind behind several exclusive designs worn by NFL players and their significant others shared that just one year ago she questioned continuing her journey of design. Kristin, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk detailed how the overpowering amount of support at the “Women of the Niners” (WON) event encouraged her to keep forging ahead.

“Last year was the first time I had done anything like this and it truly was such a pivotal moment in my career,” Kristin said. “At that point, I was getting so many ‘Nos,’ left and right, for what I wanted to do. I felt so discouraged.

“When I came here last year and met so many amazing women, and I heard their stories about how I inspired them to pick up a sewing machine, or maybe create something, or even looking forward so much to Sundays to see what I wear, it lit such a fire within me and it made me want to keep persevering and creating new things and keep going. It really changed my life.”

Kristin’s custom designs have been donned by several public figures, from Deebo Samuel supporting Brock Purdy to Taylor Swift repping Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce to WNBA star Caitlin Clark wearing a custom Final Four creation.

More recent creations by Kristin have included collaborations with the Indy 500, 2024 Paris Olympic gymnast and LSU athlete Olivia Dunne.

Kristin hopes she inspires others to discover their own personal interests no matter what point in life they might be in. The designer herself revealed that sewing was something she found passion for much later in life.

"I haven’t been sewing for that long,” Kristin said. “I probably picked up a sewing machine about five to six years ago. It’s a newfound love. I always say every day is a new opportunity to begin again and it really was.”

Designing gameday outfits is even more than just personal enjoyment for Kristin who wants to strengthen the narrative that women can be sports fans as much as men. Recent surveys show that upwards of 46 percent of NFL fans are female, and yet the amount of team clothing designed for women is much lower.

“I think it’s so important for women to feel safe in the sports world,” Kristin said. “Because before, walking into a store and there being only a tiny little portion for you, doesn’t feel like you’re meant to be there, or you’re not supposed to be there, almost.

“So I think raising awareness that hey, we’re allowed here, we’re wanted here. It’s totally amazing for women to love sports, to be an athlete. To create a space on the field or in the stands is so important.”

Kyle is completely supportive of his wife’s endeavors, even attending the WON event to greet 49ers fans and take a few selfies with fans. The veteran fullback thanked everyone in attendance for all their support at the start of the evening.

The 12-year NFL veteran hopes to keep playing in the NFL for several more seasons and Kristin vows to keep holding the annual event as long as the 49ers and Levi’s allow her to.

“It’s so inspiring meeting all these women and hearing all their stories,” Kristin said. “I’ve always said that fashion is like armor to me. It’s like a protective shield and when you’re confident is when you’re at your best self. It’s like ‘look good, play good’ so that kind of transcends into what I’m doing.”

“I had such a high trajectory after [the first ‘Fit Check’ event]. It was such a pivotal moment and I will always do this even as long as the Niners will have me. It’s one of my favorite nights of the year.”

With temperatures predicted to be in the high 90s for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Kristin shared that her Week 5 outfit will be simple and focused on staying comfortable in the heat.

