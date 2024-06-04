Kristin Juszczyk recalls Taylor Swift boosting her design's popularity

Programming note: Watch Kristin Juszczyk's full interview with Kelly Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," airing at 3:00 p.m. PT Tuesday on NBC Bay Area

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, made waves last season with her incredibly unique fashion designs that took the NFL world by storm.

Juszczyk's one-of-a-kind creations gained significant attention after pop star Taylor Swift -- who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce -- sported one of the fashion designer's custom pieces at a playoff game in January.

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Juszczyk recalled how a shift in philosophy led to her connecting with Swift and ultimately putting her incredible designs in the national spotlight.

"I've been at this for so long, and this year I think I came to a realization, making it for myself, it's not getting the traction that I wanted," Juszczyk explained. "This year I told myself, 'I'm really going to try and make some stuff for other people.' And I never thought I'd be able to make it for the people that I ended up dressing."

Swift isn't the only celebrity to rock a custom Juszczyk piece during the 2023 NFL playoffs, as actor Taylor Lautner -- a Detroit Lions fan -- was spotted on the sideline at Ford Field sporting a one-of-a-kind Aidan Hutchinson jacket/jersey combination designed by fashion designer.

Juszczyk's designs even made it into the NBA world, with Warriors star Klay Thompson wearing one of her creations before a game in January.

While the celebrity boost certainly helps, Juszczyk was quick to credit one of her husband's teammates for getting the ball rolling with her brand's popularity

"I have to give a shoutout to Kyle's teammate Deebo [Samuel], because he was the first person to rock one of my designs. Deebo lit the match, and then Taylor [Swift] made it explode."

In the initial surge of popularity Juszczyk's designs received on social media, Kyle dilligently tended to comment sections to ensure people knew the custom creations that had the internet buzzing were made by his wife.

"100 percent, I had to go to bat for her," the All-Pro fullback told Clarkson. "I just wanted everyone to know that it was hers. I've always known how talented she is, but the biggest thing was about getting that word out to everyone else so that they could recognize it. So I was just doing everything I could."

While Kyle's 49ers fell just shy of a victory in Super Bowl LVIII, Kristin's incredible ascent made her one of the biggest winners of the 2023 NFL season.

