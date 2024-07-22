Juszczyk reveals wife Kristin's fashion success offsets 49ers pay cut

Kyle Juszczyk isn’t worried about his financial situation despite an offseason that involved the 49ers fullback taking a pay cut.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver, Juszczyk explained that his wife, Kristin, has seen her clothing business explode in popularity since scoring an official NFL licensing deal.

“It definitely does,” Juszczyk told Silver. “Because quite frankly she’s already made up for my cut. So that definitely helps.

“You want to feel valuable. You want to feel wanted. And, so, it stinks when they tell you you’re not worth that much, and your ego comes into play, and that does hurt a little bit. But when it comes down to purely financials, that softens the blow.”

Ever since her custom threads were worn by Taylor Swift during the NFL playoffs, Kristin's business has been booming, with plenty of other famous celebrities and professional athletes rocking her designs.

While the San Francisco fullback told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco earlier in July that he was "hurt" by general manager John Lynch asking him to take a pay reduction, the cost-cutting move was necessary for the 49ers to retain much of its high-powered offense for one last run at a Super Bowl victory. With quarterback Brock Purdy still on his cheap rookie contract, the franchise is in win-now mode after many years of coming up short at the end of the season.

Even with the lower salary, Juszczyk remains the NFL's highest-paid fullback and still is an integral part of Kyle Shanahan’s offensive plans.

Given the success of Kristin's clothing line, Juszczyk won’t be too concerned with his financial situation and can focus on being the NFL’s best fullback for another season.

