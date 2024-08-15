Why Kristin Juszczyk had to turn down VP Harris' 49ers jacket request

Kristin Juszczyk was so busy creating custom fits leading up to the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII appearance that she had to turn down a high-profile request.

The clothing designer and wife of San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk recently told Fox News Digital that she had to turn down a request from 49ers fan and current U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, due to her lack of staffing at the time.

"During the Super Bowl, I got a text from my agent, and that’s when things were going crazy," Juszczyk told Ryan Morik. "He was like, ‘Hey, the vice president wants a jacket.’ I’m like, ‘What company?’ He’s like, ‘The country.'

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Unfortunately, at that time, I had no help and no ways of being able to make more stuff. There was just no time. But that’s always a funny story that stuck out to me. I’m like, ‘This is going crazy. I got a request from the White House.’ "

Juszczyk burst onto the scene in the fashion world with her custom designs worn by stars such as Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark, Klay Thompson and others throughout the NFL, NCAA and NBA seasons.

Her custom fits became so popular that she eventually landed an exclusive NFL licensing deal.

Now equipped with a larger staff and more capabilities at her disposal, Juszczyk likely would be able to accommodate the current Democratic nominee for president's request should she reach out again this season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast