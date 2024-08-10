49ers vs. Titans highlights: San Francisco falls in preseason opener

What to Know The 49ers will have their first in-game look at their 2024 team when they visit Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday for the NFL preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco shares the five San Francisco players you should watch in the game.

One 49er who will not be in attendance is Brandon Aiyuk, as the wide receiver continues to seek a new contract. Maiocco outlines why Aiyuk and the 49ers now might have no choice but to work out an extension.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan, running back Christian McCaffrey, linebacker Fred Warner, defensive end Nick Bosa and rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall did not make the trip. Quarterback Brock Purdy did travel, though, but did not play.

Follow our live blog below for the latest highlights, score updates and other news from Maiocco and Chan in Nashville, Tenn: