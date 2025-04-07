Yaz states Robles' amazing catch, scary collision show his ‘character'

In one of the most intense moments of the Giants' game against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, a hush fell over the Oracle Park crowd in the bottom of the ninth inning.

With the game tied 4-4, Mariners right fielder Victor Robles rushed into foul territory to catch a fly ball hit by Patrick Bailey, putting his body on the line and crashing into the net at full speed. Robles somehow made the catch as the net pushed his glove arm back and over his head, then fell to the ground in agony and tossed the ball away while Luis Matos tagged up from first base and advanced to second after a review.

Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was helped off the field and taken away in a cart after this scary collision pic.twitter.com/vdwJcBemB3 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 6, 2025

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski knows the notoriously difficult-to-play area very well, and he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw Robles come up with the ball.

"That was incredible," Yastrzemski told reporters after San Francisco's eventual 5-4 walk-off win. "It’s one of the best outfield plays I’ve ever seen in my life. Obviously hope that nothing went too wrong and he’s able to bounce back quick, but man, what an unbelievable effort and commitment to his team that says a lot about his character. That’s incredible to see."

Mariners manager Dan Wilson told reporters after the game that Robles left with a shoulder issue and was undergoing initial imaging at Oracle Park. After the play, Matos ended up scoring on Wilmer Flores' two-out, walk-off single -- and Yastrzemski knew immediately the young Giants outfielder would have a chance to tag on the ball hit to Robles.

"I was more so concerned about the runner," Yastrzemski said. "I wanted Matos to tag because I’ve seen that ball stay fair so many times, and I know how tricky that corner can be. So, I kind of caught [the catch] out of the corner of my eye. I’m glad the net was there for part of it, too, because there’s just concrete over there. Who knows what could have happened.

"It’s one of those things where you really hope he is OK, but man, I’ve ever seen anything like that."

The netting between the field and fans at Oracle Park was extended to both outfield foul poles before the 2020 MLB season, offering more protection from foul balls, flying bats and leaping players. Yastrzemski said the netting can give outfielders more confidence to make a play, but it still can be dangerous.

"There have been some plays in the past couple years where I’ve seen guys be saved by [the netting]," Yastrzemski said. "Obviously I’m not so sure that was the case here, but you definitely have the ability to be more aggressive and go it, especially when the wall is knee-high.

"It’s one of those things where you’ve got to – it’s just another obstacle, too. It’s something you’ve got to look out for, and every time you go to a new ballpark you've got to be walking the field and trying to get as much information as you can."

Yastrzemski certainly can appreciate Robles giving his all to keep the Mariners in Sunday's game. And after delivering one of the most jaw-dropping catches in Oracle Park history, the Giants certainly hope Robles ends up OK.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast