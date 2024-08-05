Turner proud of Mason's growth after underwhelming start with 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Jordan Mason and 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner did not start off on the best of terms, but heading into the 2024 NFL season, the ball carrier has earned his coach’s trust and respect.

As a rookie, Mason did not see the importance of diligently studying his playbook and was unable to answer Turner’s questions during meetings and film studies. The undrafted free agent had earned the trust of coach Kyle Shanahan and the remainder of the 49ers' staff as a special teams ace, but the venerable coach still had his doubts

“They all believed in him and trusted him,” Turner told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday. “I had my own lens, so he and I did not hit it off at the very beginning. I wanted more out of him than that. I was honest with him and told him the truth. This is what I expect out of you, so I want more out of you and I want you to expect more out of yourself.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Mason did not take the challenge from Turner seriously at the start of his NFL career. Being a necessary component of the special teams unit seemed to be good enough for the rookie, but never enough for the long-tenured coach.

"We started off— we were not on good terms at all,” Mason said on Saturday. “We just had to get it going. I had to learn his style. It just took me growing up and getting into the system and actually learning him. He’s an old-school coach and you have to do things a certain way. I had to switch it up.”

Mason finally took his coach’s words to heart after his second season. The Georgia Tech product went as far as investing in a JUGS machine to improve his receiving skills during the offseason which will make him a much more valuable piece for the offense.

“When [Mason] showed back up, you could definitely see it,” Turner said. “It was overall just maturity and growth. [ I told him], ‘Look at yourself and not only consider yourself not only as a special team guru player but wanting to be the complete football player.”

Mason has been a standout at camp thus far, never losing the speed that attracted the 49ers to him during the draft process, but now also as a reliable target for quarterback Brock Purdy. Turner is pleased that his young player has locked in to improve his chances of making an impact on the game.

Over two seasons, Mason has registered 83 carries for 464 rushing yards and four touchdowns, but will look to improve as a receiver, only catching three of four targets for 31 receiving yards in 2023.

“Once he bit into that, not only answering but having the correct answer, and seeing himself as a complete player, once he bit into that the sky is the limit,” Turner said. “It’s important to him, he’s very detailed, he’s into his play book and if you’re into your playbook and it’s important to you, eventually the correct answer is going to come up.”

“That was just the immaturity and not being a ‘pro.’ Now he’s a pro.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast