49ers put Williams on Did Not Report List amid holdout, sign WR

The 49ers, missing a couple receivers at the start of training camp, secured some depth at the position Thursday morning.

With Brandon Aiyuk not participating in practice amid ongoing contract negotiations and rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall on the Non-Football Injury List, the team announced that San Francisco signed wide receiver Malik Turner to a one-year contract. In a corresponding move to make room on the roster, the 49ers placed Trent Williams on the Reseve/Did Not Report List.

Turner, 28, last played for the 49ers in 2022, appearing in three games.

He entered the league in 2018 after signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He spent two seasons with Seattle, two with the Dallas Cowboys and one with San Francisco. Throughout his five-year career, he has appeared in 44 games (three starts) and registered 29 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound receiver spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans practice squads and spent the 2023 training camp with the Indianapolis Colts.

At the University of Illinois, Turner registered 143 receptions for 1,804 yards and 10 touchdowns in 46 games (35 starts).

Meanwhile, Williams was absent for the first two days of camp due to contract-related reasons, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Wednesday. Williams' agent and 49ers general manager John Lynch are in negotiations aimed at settling the issue.

Williams’ contract calls for him to make $20 million in 2024 in base salary with another $750,000 available per-game roster bonuses. He now seeks a readjustment of his current contract such as Christian McCaffrey did earlier this offseason.

