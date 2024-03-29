York proud of ex-49ers coaches, staff's success around the NFL

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was very evident at the NFL Annual Meeting that the coaching and front office tree of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch is continuing to grow.



Jed York -- the 49ers owner and CEO -- is proud to help foster the process of developing the numerous people that have passed through the doors of the team's headquarters, leading to various posts in organizations across the league.



From Adam Peters who is now general manager of the Washington Commanders to Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, many high-level NFL personnel have a connection with the Shanahan and Lynch era in Santa Clara.



“When you come [to the Annual Meeting] it feels like our team meeting room in 2019,” York said. “When you see folks that are general managers of teams, head coaches of teams, it’s a testament to what we’ve all collectively built.”



The accomplishment is no longer lost on York who admitted to previously not entirely understanding the importance of developing personnel both on and off the field. The 49ers CEO enjoys the reunion-type of atmosphere.



“Those are the things in 2010 I don’t know that I realized how important [it was] for us to have the type of organization that was truly looked at as a model for a lot of other teams in professional sports,” York said.



Since the Lynch and Shanahan era began in 2017, San Francisco has had several of its coaches and front office staff promoted to leadership roles in the league.



Robert Saleh - head coach of the New York Jets

Mike McDaniel - head coach of the Miami Dolphins

DeMeco Ryans - head coach of the Houston Texans

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah - general manager of the Minnesota Vikings

Ran Carthon - general manager of the Tennessee Titans

Martin Mayhew - general manager of the Washington Commanders

Adam Peters - general manager of the Washington Commanders



There are several up and coming coordinators that have ties to the organization as well. Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik spent 2017-2022 with the 49ers, starting as a defensive quality control coach and eventually working his way up to offensive passing game coordinator.



Slowik’s name was mentioned in the last round of head coaching candidate conversations and will likely be again heading into the 2025 season.



“Certainly John and Kyle [put] together a great group of people,” York said. “It’s rewarding to see that. I think our league has changed and we have a much different group of people that are running clubs today than what we did 10-15 years ago, and just the process of that has changed significantly.”



The 49ers are also reaping the benefits of teaching and promoting their staff. The club has received compensatory third-round picks for each minority candidate that has been named to a head coaching or general manager position.



One subsequent effect of an increase of draft picks is the potential of having a higher number of players on less expensive rookie contracts. As San Francisco braces for Brock Purdy’s inevitable mega-contract, having a few more players earning lower salaries can only help.



But most importantly, York sees the evolution of the league’s personnel, their honesty and professionalism.



“The diversity has changed,” York said. “And I think that the idea of making football more of a transparent business, I think you see that with the guys that have come from our organization and how they handle themselves and how they interact with their players and their people.



“I think it makes the league a better place.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast