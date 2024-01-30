Ex-Giants star Pence goes wild during 49ers' NFC title game win

Plenty of Bay Area sports stars of yesteryear were in attendance at Levi’s Stadium as the 49ers won their eighth NFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LVIII, with one San Francisco Giants legend going bonkers in the stands.

Per a video posted by his wife on X (formerly known as Twitter), Hunter Pence enthusiastically cheered and gave out high-fives to all those seated around him at the NFC title game.

The title of Alexis Pence’s video aptly was labeled “And this is why my husband doesn’t have a voice today,” which showed Pence moving around the box he was seated in hugging fellow fans as the 49ers completed an epic comeback win to defeat the Detroit Lions 34-31.

And this is why my husband doesn’t have a voice today… pic.twitter.com/Olff3F36kk — Alexis Pence (@LetsGetLexi) January 30, 2024

Pence was a key component of two World Series championships for the Giants in 2012 and 2014, with his impassioned speeches and timely hitting becoming the stuff of a legend for Bay Area sports fans. Former Giants teammate Brandon Crawford also was in attendance at the game, a mini-reunion of the two clutch players from San Francisco’s dynasty years.

After spending the better part of seven seasons with the Giants, Pence retired at the end of the 2020 season, getting inducted into the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame in 2022. Pence has remained a fixture at Bay Area sporting events since his retirement.

Now the 49ers will look to continue their magical playoff run in Super Bowl LVIII against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs as San Francisco looks to avenge its recent loss in the big game and hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 1995.

