49ers eerily flip historical script on Lions with improbable comeback

The 49ers' incredible 34-31 comeback win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium completed a full-circle moment dating back over 66 years.

Coincidentally, the last time Detroit won a road playoff game was in San Francisco during the 1957 NFL season when the Lions overcame a 24-7 deficit to stun the 49ers by a final score of 31-27 in front of their home fans.

On Sunday, the roles reversed, with Detroit holding a 24-7 lead after steamrolling the 49ers in the first half.

It’s eerie that in 1957, the last time the #Lions won a playoff game in SF, they were down 24-7 at halftime before rallying to beat 49ers 31-27. Now in 2024, the script is reverse. #49ers are down 24-7 at halftime. Can the #49ers pull off their version of a comeback? — John Kerley (@JohnJKerley) January 29, 2024

This time, San Francisco was able to play the role of spoiler, reeling off 27 unanswered points in the second half in one of the most memorable playoff games in franchise history.

The 49ers outscored the Lions 17-0 in the third quarter, clawing their way back into the game with a string of improbable plays, including wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk making one of the most remarkable catches in 49ers playoff history.

Still processing this BA grab 😮 pic.twitter.com/13RqVb6SI5 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

Brock Purdy shook off a first-half interception to rattle off a couple of massive plays down the stretch, including a 21-yard scramble on third-and-4 from Detroit's 49-yard line with 4:42 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Purdy great scramble 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vWVg0iDKoq — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

Sunday's win marked the second consecutive playoff game the 49ers overcame a second-half deficit, vaulting them to an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs with an opportunity to avenge their heartbreaking loss four years ago in Super Bowl LIV.