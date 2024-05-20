West exec views Hawks' Murray as Warriors' potential Steph replacement

It’s hard to envision a day when Steph Curry hangs up his Warriors jersey for the last time. Regardless, Golden State must explore all avenues to be as prepared as possible for when it happens.

One anonymous Western Conference executive, in talking to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, believes the Warriors can make a move for an NBA All-Star caliber guard to ease the organizational pressure surrounding Curry’s age.

While acknowledging No. 30 is irreplaceable, the executive listed Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray as a potential bridge to the Curry-less era.

“Of all the guys they might be able to trade for, he is probably realistic because he does not make a ton of money and they could add him, put him in Chris Paul’s spot, give up two first-round picks and now you’ve gotten some defense in there, you’ve got another scorer in there, you have a guy who make some sense,” the executive said.

“He’s 6-foot-5, he can guard three spots, he is an OK shooter and he won’t break your bank.”

Murray instantly would be an intriguing addition to Golden State’s aging core. The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 22.5 points per game during the 2023-24 NBA season, along with 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds while playing co-star to arguably the most Curry-esque NBA player in All-Star guard Trae Young.

And as the executive noted, Murray is more affordable and scheduled to make $24.5 million in 2024-25. For comparison, Klay Thompson made $43.2 million this past season.

Of course, Golden State would have to give to get, but Murray poses a reasonable option.

“No one is gonna replace Steph,” the executive added. “But that team needs to look at everybody they might think of getting and ask, ‘Stephen Curry replacement?’ ‘Stephen Curry replacement?’ If you can bring in Murray, you’ve got a point guard for the next five or 10 years if you want him. That’s a start on replacing him.”

It’s uncertain how much gas Curry has left in the tank, but the Warriors would be wise to evaluate all their options.

Nevertheless, it might be prudent for Golden State to make a big-time move to contend now and for the future, rather than letting Curry’s stardom expire without being maximized.

