49ers-Seahawks injury report: Kittle questionable; Metcalf good to go

SANTA CLARA — Punter Mitch Wishnowsky likely is heading to the injured reserve list, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Wishnowsky has been bothered by a back condition and the 49ers are preparing for him to miss an extended period of time. He is listed as out for the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos will be activated from injured reserve to take that spot on the 53-man roster.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (hip) and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) took part in limited practice on Friday and appear to be trending toward playing Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Both players are listed as questionable.

Left tackle Trent Williams did not practice this week due to an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable, along with left guard Aaron Banks, who is battling a thigh injury.

Defensive lineman Kevin Givens will miss his third consecutive game with a core muscle injury. He was seen pushing a sled as part of his physical therapy routine before practice on Friday.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward remains on personal leave as he mourns the death of his daughter. Amani Joy Ward passed away on Oct. 28, just three weeks shy of her second birthday.

Wishnowsky appears to be a candidate for injured reserve due to the nature of his back condition.

Wishnowsky is in the midst of the worst season of his career, as his net punting average has fallen from 42.7 yards last season to 36.3 yards through nine games.

The 49ers could go with veteran punter Pat O’Donnell for a while. The 49ers signed O’Donnell to the practice squad this week. He will be elevated on Saturday to handle the punting and holding chores against Seattle.

In nine NFL seasons, O’Donnell averaged 45.1 yards per punt with a 39.2-yard net average.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (knee) was listed as questionable.

Gross-Matos was a full participant in practice and will be activated off injured reserve to be available for Sunday’s game, Shanahan said.

Feliciano is also currently on injured reserve.

Here is the 49ers’ official injury report for their Week 11 game against the Seahawks:

49ers injury report

Out

DL Kevin Givens (groin)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (back)

CB Charvarius Ward (personal)

Doubtful

CB Darrell Luter (pelvis)

Questionable

DE Nick Bosa (hip)

TE George Kittle (hamstring)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

LG Aaron Banks (thigh)

DL Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

OL Jon Feliciano (knee)

Seahawks injury report

Out

C Connor Williams (personal)

TE Noah Fant (groin)

TE Brady Russell (foot)

