Kittle loses another bet, hilariously wears UCLA helmet

George Kittle's Iowa Hawkeyes have let him down twice this season.

The star 49ers tight end's alma mater lost to UCLA last Friday, causing Kittle to lose another bet -- this one to offensive lineman Jake Brendel -- within San Francisco's locker room.

Kittle's punishment was that he had to wear a UCLA helmet during his locker room availability on Thursday.

"I'm just a big Bruins fan this week," Kittle told reporters. "Yeah. No, the Hawks did not get it done against UCLA. Both Brendel and one of our equipment managers put me up to this one."

Kittle lost a bet to quarterback Brock Purdy in September when Iowa lost to Iowa State, forcing the All-Pro tight end to wear a Cyclones helmet in the locker room.

"This feels better than Iowa State though, I would say," Kittle said Thursday. "It's significantly better."

Unfortunately for Kittle, he might have two more bets to make before the end of the season.

Iowa plays defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu's school, Maryland, on Nov 23. And the Hawkeyes play Nebraska on Nov. 29. The Cornhuskers produced 49ers defensive lineman Maliek Collins and recently acquired defensive tackle Khalil Davis.

The good news for Kittle is that Iowa (6-4) should be favored against both Maryland (4-5) and Nebraska (5-4).

But at least for this season, Purdy and Brendel have bragging rights over Kittle.

