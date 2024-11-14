Bosa, Williams miss second consecutive 49ers practice on Thursday

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — Several players remained away from the field during the early portion of 49ers practice open to the media on Thursday, putting their Week 11 availability in question.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa sat out of a second consecutive practice after admitting that playing through a hip pointer in San Francisco's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium was tough.

“It’s probably the worst thing I’ve had to play through,” Bosa said on Wednesday. “But hopefully I’m able to rest it up this week and I’m able to get out there.”

The defensive line group still is without Kevin Givens (groin), but Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) could return this week when the Seattle Seahawks come to town.

On offense, left tackle Trent Williams was not on the field again after missing Wednesday’s session. Williams is dealing with an ankle injury, which puts his availability in doubt. Backup tackle Jaylon Moore is set to step in if the All-Pro is not healthy enough to play.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward remained absent after the passing of his daughter, which could indicate that rookie Renardo Green might make his second career start. Green was a full participant on Wednesday after suffering a toe injury in Sunday’s game.

Mitch Wishnowsky (back) missed a second practice this week, and newly signed punter Pat O’Donnell worked with long snapper Taybor Pepper during practice. The 10-year NFL veteran could get called up from the practice squad on Sunday if Wishnowsky can't play.

In more positive news for the 49ers, tight end George Kittle returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Running back Christian McCaffrey also was on the field going through his usual warm-ups alongside backup Jordan Mason, who was back to wearing a blue non-contact jersey for the lengthy practice session.

49ers practice report

Did not participate

DE Nick Bosa (Hip)

DT Kevin Givens (Groin)

CB Charvarius Ward (Personal matter)

LT Trent Williams (Rest)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (Back)

Limited participant

TE George Kittle (Hamstring)

WR Chris Conley (Hamstring)

C Jon Feliciano (Knee)

WR Jauan Jennings (Ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles)

Seahawks practice report

Did not participate

TE Noah Fant (Groin)

DT Johnathan Hankins (Rest)

TE Brady Russell (Foot)

C Connor Williams (Personal matter)

Limited participant

DE Leonard Williams (Foot)

S Coby Bryant (Illness)

LB Boye Mafe (Knee)

