49ers open Gross-Matos' practice window, making practice-squad moves

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers opened the practice window for defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos on Wednesday.

Gross-Matos appeared in three games this season before going on injured reserve due to a knee injury. He had just one tackle and one quarterback hit on the season before sustaining the injury.

The 49ers signed Gross-Matos, 26, to a two-year, $18 million contract in the offseason. He played his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Gross-Matos is expected to serve as the team’s top backup at defensive end and move inside to rush the passer in nickel situations.

If Gross-Matos makes it through the week of practices in good shape, he likely will be active for the 49ers’ Week 10 game on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers also announced the signings of wide receiver Russell Gage and safety Tashaun Gipson to the practice squad. San Francisco released receiver Malik Turner from the practice squad.

The 49ers added to their depth along the defensive line with the acquisition of defensive tackle Khalil Davis in a trade with the Houston Texans on Tuesday. San Francisco gave up a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for Davis.

Gross-Matos is the fifth player the 49ers have designated for return this season, following receiver Ricky Pearsall, defensive tackle Kalil Davis, running back Christian McCaffrey and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano. Teams are allowed to bring back a total of eight players off injured lists during the course of the regular season.

