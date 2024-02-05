What Warner, Greenlaw carry from 49ers' last Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

The 49ers will have their shot at revenge over the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, but that doesn't mean San Francisco isn't thinking about its Super Bowl LIV loss to Patrick Mahomes and Co.

In the latest episode of “49ers Talk” with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, star 49ers linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw shared what they remember about their first Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs.

“Honestly, it seems like it was forever ago,” Greenlaw told Maiocco. “But the feeling and everything about it seems like it wasn’t that long ago. So, looking back on it, [it] seemed like I was so young, so new to it. But in the moment now, looking back, it was only four years ago. But just the excitement of everything, I just remember it being so overwhelming.

"Just everything throughout the week and then being on the field at the time and just knowing, ‘OK, it’s like all these stars on the field and everything.’ I was star-struck more than anything.”

Greenlaw, a rookie during the 49ers' last Super Bowl run, understandably was overwhelmed by some of the brightest lights the world of sports could offer. Even with four tackles In San Francisco’s 31-20 loss to Kansas City, Greenlaw admittedly was in awe of the talent on the field.

But Greenlaw has gained much experience since Super Bowl LIV, fortunately with Warner by his side.



“It does feel like there’s been so much that’s happened since that game,” Warner told Maiocco. “And the development with [Greenlaw] and I since then, I mean, it’s crazy how much has happened in that time. But if I close my eyes and think of [Super Bowl LIV], I could take myself back there right away. It does, in a way, feel like it was just yesterday. You try so hard every year. You go into it in your second season, [Greenlaw] as a rookie, and you’re like, ‘Man, this is so awesome. We’re going to be back here every year. We’re going to have a chance.' That’s not how it works, you know?

“It’s so hard to even get to that game and even harder to win it. The fact that we are here and finally have this opportunity again, we know how hard it’s been to even get back. How could you not give your all to this thing and make sure you finish it off the right way?”

In 2020, Warner posted a strong seven tackles, an interception and a deflected pass during the 49ers' crushing loss to the Chiefs.

The sixth-year pro knows how hard it is to make it to the Super Bowl, let alone win it.

Together, Warner and Greenlaw have added years of experience and comfortability at football’s highest level.

The two should be at the top of their game as the 49ers look to win their sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

