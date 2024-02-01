Bosa takes sly shot at Chiefs' tackles with succinct observation

SANTA CLARA — Defensive end Nick Bosa on Thursday provided a succinct observation of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive tackles.

“They hold a lot,” Bosa said of left tackle Donovan Smith and right tackle Jawaan Taylor, whom the 49ers pass rusher will face in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

The numbers support Bosa’s scouting report.

In 20 regular-season and playoff games this season, Taylor was called for 23 penalties, including eight holding penalties. He also was flagged for eight false starts.

Smith, appearing in 15 games, was penalized seven times for holding.

How much referee Bill Vinovich allows the Chiefs’ offensive linemen to get away with in the game could be an important variable to decide which team emerges as the best in the NFL this season.

Vinovich was the lead official four years ago in Super Bowl LIV, and the 49ers believe one of the key plays in the game was made possible because Patrick Mahomes had enough time to throw because then-Kansas City left tackle Eric Fisher got away with holding Bosa on a critical third-and-15 play in the fourth quarter.

Bosa was asked Thursday if he was held on the play that resulted in Mahomes’ 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill.

“Uh, I don’t think they had the back view.,” Bosa said. “But, yeah, I’m sure. It’s Eric Fisher.”

Bosa took an inside route off the snap of the ball and appeared to be in position to pressure and, perhaps, sack Mahomes. Fisher wrapped his right arm around Bosa’s chest and hooked him into traffic in the middle of the line.

Mahomes had enough time and generated enough velocity on his pass to deliver the ball deep down the field just as 49ers’ defensive tackle DeForest Buckner hit him.

Kansas City picked up the third-and-15 play and scored a touchdown four players later to pull within 20-17 with 6:13 remaining.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Chiefs scored the go-ahead points less than four minutes later.

With the Super Bowl matchup set, it is clear the 49ers and Bosa want to call attention to the Chiefs' penchant for committing penalties.

