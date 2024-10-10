49ers elevate two players from practice squad for Week 6 vs. Seahawks

SEATTLE — The 49ers on Thursday elevated two undrafted rookies from the practice squad to be available to face the Seattle Seahawks in a key NFC West game.

The 49ers brought up defensive tackle Evan Anderson and safety Jaylen Mahoney to give the team more depth at positions that have been impacted by injuries.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott has been ruled out from playing Thursday night due to a knee injury. The 49ers have placed defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve over the past two weeks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Anderson appeared in the 49ers’ Week 4 win over the New England Patriots and contributed two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble while playing 19 defensive snaps.

Mahoney also made his NFL debut against the Patriots. He did not see any action on defense but he did see action on special teams and registered a tackle.

The 23-year-old provides depth at safety for the 49ers, who placed Talanoa Hufanga on injured reserve with torn ligaments in his wrist. Hufanga is ineligible for the next four games.

Rookie Malik Mustapha, a fourth-round draft pick, will start alongside Ji’Ayir Brown at safety for the 49ers. George Odum enters the game as the team’s top backup.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast