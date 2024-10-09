49ers vs. Seahawks injury report: Hufanga placed on IR

Both the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are dealing with the injury bug as they head into their "Thursday Night Football" matchup at Lumen Field.

The 49ers expected safety Talanoa Hufanga, who sustained ligament damage in the team's Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and kicker Jake Moody, who suffered a high ankle sprain to be out for several weeks. Both players were candidates for injured reserve, and the 49ers made one of the moves official on Wednesday, placing Hufanga on IR, and sidelining him for the next four games.

Both defensive lineman Jordan Elliott (knee) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) also will miss the Thursday night contest, but in better news, both tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner have no injury designation and will play.

Wide receiver Chris Conley, who missed the Week 5 game with an oblique injury is listed as questionable, along with cornerback Charvarius Ward who suffered a knee bruise on Sunday.

Here is the full injury report for both teams:

49ers

OUT

DT Jordan Elliott (knee)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf)

S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist)

K Jake Moody (right ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Chris Conley (oblique)

CB Charvarius Ward (knee)

Seahawks

OUT

DT Byron Murphy II (hamstring)

CB Riq Woolen (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

OLB Boye Mafe (knee)

OLB Derick Hall (foot)

S Julian Love (hamstring)

For the Seahawks, several starting defenders will miss the game on the short week, including the players listed above and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a thigh injury.

San Francisco defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen will rely on Malik Mustafa at safety in place of Hufanga. The rookie has appeared in five games -- one as a starter and has impressed coach Kyle Shanahan with his hard-hitting tendencies, but recognizes the need for the young defender's continued growth.

“I think communication is one of the hardest things, especially for a young guy coming in," Shanahan said on Tuesday. "I think he’s been getting better at that the more he’s been out there. I think, just his lack of not hesitating. When he’s come in, he’s done the same stuff. I think he gets faster each week, just recognizing things and not breaking down and trying to run through his tackles.”

Newly signed kicker Matthew Wright will take over kicking duties and the 49ers likely will promote a few defensive linemen from the practice squad to play next to Maliek Collins and Kalia Davis. Both T.Y. McGill and rookie Evan Anderson could see playing time on Thursday night.

