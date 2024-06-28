Why ESPN ranked 49ers' roster No. 1 despite one weakness

The 49ers again find themselves atop a list for the 2024 NFL season.

Even though it’s not perfect, San Francisco’s roster was ranked No. 1 for the upcoming season by ESPN analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder in an article published on Tuesday.

Here is why the trio of writers are so high on the 49ers:

“Biggest strength: Offensive skill positions,” wrote Clay. “RB Christian McCaffrey (led the NFL with 2,023 total yards last season), Brandon Aiyuk (1,342 receiving yards ranked seventh among WRs in 2023), Deebo Samuel (eighth among WRs with 3,751 total yards over the past three seasons) and George Kittle (TE-high 1,020 yards in 2023) are all back for 2024.

“As if that weren't enough firepower, the 49ers also spent a first-round pick on WR Ricky Pearsall, who serves as short-term competition for underrated Jauan Jennings and as a long-term replacement for Samuel or Aiyuk. QB Brock Purdy is sitting pretty.”

Schatz added that Jennings is the 49ers’ non-starting player to know, as his role as an elite blocker in the run game supplements his reliable hands in the passing game.

No lies detected.

Last season, San Francisco’s offense ranked third in points (28.9) and rushing yards (140.5) per game, while finishing second in passing yards per game (257.9).

The 49ers, granted Aiyuk will be suiting up on Sundays, should remain an offensive juggernaut next season.

However, Clay is concerned about one of San Francisco’s position groups.

“Biggest weakness: Offensive line,” Clay added. “The 49ers are loaded, so we need to get picky by looking at the line situation next to superstar LT Trent Williams. The good news is there's a ton of continuity. Matt Pryor (42 snaps) was the only lineman who played a snap for the Niners last season and is no longer on the roster.

“However, of the returning starters (LG Aaron Banks, C Jake Brendel, RGs Jon Feliciano/Spencer Burford and RT Colton McKivitz), only Feliciano showed well in Pro Football Focus grade and pass block win rate in 2023. Coach Kyle Shanahan will need to continue to scheme around this group.”

The 49ers selected Kansas’ Dominick Pun (86th) and USC’s Jarrett Kingston (215) in the 2024 NFL Draft to hopefully plug the holes Clay believes are glaring on San Francisco’s roster.

And while the offensive line concerned Clay, Walder is certain the 49ers’ defensive line is the team’s x-factor.

“For as star-studded as it was last season, the 49ers' pass rush seems to be less than the sum of its parts,” Walder said. “San Francisco has done some shuffling -- out are Chase Young, Arik Armstead and Clelin Ferrell and in are Leonard Floyd, Maliek Collins and Yetur Gross-Matos -- but the elite upside remains.

“Nick Bosa is a superstar, and two years ago both Javon Hargrave and Collins were top three in pass rush win rate among defensive tackles.”

The Young experiment didn’t work out too well for the 49ers, but the line cleaned up nicely this offseason, just in time for first-year defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen.

San Francisco is primed to make another deep playoff run, as implied by ESPN’s three analysts.

After a 12-5 finish in 2023, San Francisco’s roster looks ready to roll in 2024.

