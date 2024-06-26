Report: Aiyuk, 49ers had ‘good meeting,' not entertaining trade

There has been a positive development in the Brandon Aiyuk contract saga.

The star wide receiver reportedly requested a meeting with the 49ers on Monday as the two sides continue negotiating a lucrative contract extension that is expected to pay Aiyuk near the top of the market at the position.

Monday's discussion appears to have been productive. Aiyuk and the 49ers had a "good meeting" and San Francisco plans to move forward with Aiyuk on the roster this season, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday on NFL Network's "The Insiders."

"Here's what I can tell you. Aiyuk and 49ers brass met on Monday at Aiyuk's request," Pelissero said. "This was a good meeting. From what I was told, both sides said things that needed to be said and they're going to keep working. It's important to note here, there's never been a trade request from Brandon Aiyuk. That hasn't changed. The 49ers' stance hasn't changed either despite getting trade calls on Aiyuk going back to draft week.

"They're moving forward and they want Aiyuk to be a part of the team in 2024. So what I would anticipate here is all parties involved will go ahead and enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, regroup sometime after that -- they've still got several weeks here to see if they can hammer out a deal that locks in Brandon Aiyuk with San Francisco for the long haul."

Aiyuk previously appeared frustrated with the state of negotiations, claiming in a video posted to his TikTok account that the 49ers "don't want me back" before continuing to address trade rumors on social media on Tuesday.

While an agreement doesn't appear imminent, there does seem to be positive momentum building, and Monday's meeting seems to have played an important role.

