49ers fined hefty amount for Greenlaw's sideline shove vs. Cardinals

Dre Greenlaw’s sideline shove against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 put a dent in the 49ers’ bank account, too.

The NFL fined the 49ers $100,000 for violating a rule that prohibits inactive players from making unnecessary contact with an opponent. Teams are held accountable for maintaining order and appropriate conduct on their sideline, according to the NFL.

Greenlaw was fined $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct for shoving Arizona tight end Trey McBride on the 49ers’ sideline after McBride tangled with San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward.

McBride continued to block Ward out of bounds into the 49ers’ bench area after the end of a play.

Things are getting chippy in this one. pic.twitter.com/tF6QuYxVk0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 6, 2024

Greenlaw, on the 49ers’ sideline for the team’s Oct. 6 game against the Cardinals as an inactive player, remains on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to take part in physical therapy in order to return from a torn Achilles.

Ward was fined $11,255 for grabbing McBride’s facemask during the brief scuffle. McBride was fined $9,545 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Greenlaw, who was standing nearby, entered the action and gave McBride a hard push. Game officials did not assess any penalties on the third-quarter play.

The Cardinals came from behind for a 24-23 victory at Levi’s Stadium.

