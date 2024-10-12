NFL fines injured 49ers star Greenlaw for sideline shove vs. Cardinals

Dre Greenlaw remains on the physically unable to perform list, but the linebacker still was able to get into the action during the 49ers' Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The NFL on Saturday fined Greenlaw $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct for shoving Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride on the San Francisco sideline after McBride tangled with 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward.

Things are getting chippy in this one. pic.twitter.com/tF6QuYxVk0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 6, 2024

McBride was fined $9,545 for unsportsmanlike conduct and Ward docked $11,255 for grabbing the tight end's facemask.

Greenlaw, who is recovering from surgery to repair a torn Achilles, is continuing physical therapy in hopes of returning to action after the 49ers' bye week in November.

Greenlaw was watching the 49ers' Oct. 6 game against the Cardinals from the sideline when Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray hit Greg Dortch, who was pushed out of bounds, on a 7-yard pass late in the third quarter.

McBride was blocking Ward in front of the play, and the tight end continued to block the cornerback into the 49ers’ bench area long after the referees' whistle. Ward grabbed McBride by the facemask, then Greenlaw entered the fray before 49ers staff members Dustin Perry and Dustin Little intervened to pull him away.

Greenlaw also was involved in a sideline altercation that received national attention last season.

Greenlaw was assessed a 15-yard penalty, ejected from the Week 13 game and later fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness after a run-in with longtime Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro in Philadelphia.

Greenlaw drew a penalty flag for grabbing 170-pound receiver DeVonta Smith around the waist and flinging him hard to the ground along the Eagles' sideline. DiSandro stepped forward and pushed Greenlaw in the chest area, prompting. the linebacker to take a swing at him. Greenlaw appeared to graze DiSandro's face to prompt the ejection from the game in the middle of the third quarter.

Greenlaw and DiSandro later apologized to each other for the incident.

"He seemed like a genuine guy, seemed like a guy everybody loved in the building," Greenlaw said of DiSandro a couple days later. "Honestly, I hate that it escalated and went to that. That’s nothing I've been a part of or seen in a game."

The NFL handed a stiff penalty to DiSandro, who was banned from the Eagles' sideline for the remainder of the regular season and fined $100,000.

