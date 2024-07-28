New 49ers linebacker Campbell soaking up knowledge from Warner

With training camp now underway for the 49ers, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is adjusting to his new team and learning all he can from Fred Warner.

Speaking to the assembled media after Saturday's training camp practice, the eight-year veteran was asked what he is learning from Warner so far.

“I just take everything in that I can,” Campbell said. “I’m just a silent watcher, I don’t really talk a lot I just sit back and watch. Fred is probably the best in the game right now so I just try to take in all the information I can from him.”

Campbell then was asked if he was familiar with Warner’s physical playing style before he signed with the 49ers this offseason.

“I’ve always watched Fred,” Campbell explained. “Like I said he’s probably the best in the game so I’ve always been a fan of him even before I came [to San Francisco] and even when we were competing against each other we always chopped it up after the game.”

The 31-year-old figures to start opposite Warner on the 49ers defense as Dre Greenlaw works his way back from a torn Achilles tendon he sustained in Super Bowl LVIII.

Campbell was a first-team All-Pro in 2021, and last season he recorded 75 combined tackles (three for loss), one fumble recovery, one pass defensed and two quarterback hits in 11 games with the Green Bay Packers.

With new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen and a revamped defense, San Francisco is looking to return to form after significant struggles down the stretch last season.

Through the first 11 games of last season, San Francisco’s defense gave up 15.7 points per game, before surrendering 21.8 points per game the rest of the way (including the playoffs), an issue the team looked to address this offseason.

Integrating Campbell’s elite skillset alongside Warner will go a long way toward returning the team to its dominant ways.

