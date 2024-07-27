How endorsement from ex-49ers lineman led team to veteran signing

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers added to their depth on the offensive line in the offseason with the signing of a 10-year veteran.

Chris Hubbard spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, his third NFL team. He started all nine games in which he appeared.

While the Titans’ offensive scheme has some similarities to what the 49ers ask of their offensive lineman, it was one endorsement in particular that may have led to the signing.

Daniel Brunskill, who started 42 games over four seasons with the 49ers, signed with Tennessee as a free agent before the 2023 season. The feedback the 49ers received from Brunskill was that Hubbard was a good fit for coach Kyle Shanahan’s system.

“Dan Brunskill is a Kyle Shanahan favorite,” 49ers offensive line coach Chris Foerster said Friday. “And, so, if Brunskill gave him the check and said, ‘This guy can do it for you guys.’ Kyle was like, ‘Yeah, well, Brunskill says we can do it. I don't care what you say, this guy's playing for us.’ ”

Hubbard, 33, is competing for a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. He has lined up with the second unit at left tackle behind Jaylon Moore while All-Pro Trent Williams is taking part in a contract holdout.

Brunskill delivered the 49ers with some knowledge of Hubbard’s skillset and relayed the word that he believed Hubbard would be a fit.

“Even though he didn't exactly coach him in Tennessee like we coach him, Dan felt like the guy could make the transition,” Foerster said. “And so whatever I thought went backseat to Brunskill. But we think the guy can do it.”

