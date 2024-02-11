49ers blow another Super Bowl lead in brutal OT loss to Chiefs

The 49ers will have to wait another year to end their championship drought as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit a wide-open Mecole Hardman for a game-winning, 3-yard touchdown after rookie 49ers kicker Jake Moody gave San Francisco a 22-19 lead midway through the overtime period.

THE CHIEFS ARE BACK-TO-BACK SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/ZzfhTyUXg9 — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

It's another heartbreaking end to a season for the 49ers, something the franchise has grown far too accustomed to over the last decade-plus.

The 49ers now have lost their last three Super Bowl appearances, with the last two defeats coming to the Chiefs.

The 49ers were out for revenge after losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV four years ago, but Mahomes led Kansas City to another championship.

Moody gave the 49ers a 19-16 lead with 1:53 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field for a game-tying Harrison Butker field goal with three seconds left in regulation.

Once Moody gave the 49ers the lead with 7:22 remaining in overtime, the mission was to stop the Chiefs one last time. But Mahomes wouldn't go down without a fight, converting several third- and fourth-down chances to keep the drive alive.

Then on first-and-goal, Mahomes found Hardman for the walk-off, championship-winning touchdown.

Kyle Shanahan wasn't able to exorcise his Super Bowl demons, as he now has lost all three of his appearances as either an offensive coordinator or head coach. All three times, his team has blown a double-digit lead.

Quarterback Brock Purdy had a chance to silence all of his critics, but he wasn't able to complete the task Sunday. He finished the game 23 for 38 with 255 passing yards. He threw one touchdown and no interceptions.

Jauan Jennings was the star of the game for the 49ers, catching one touchdown and throwing another to running back Christian McCaffrey on a gutsy double-pass in the second quarter.

JAUAN TRICK-PLAY TD TO CMC 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7jGhcXqhlO — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 12, 2024

The 49ers arguably had their best chance over the last five years to win the franchise's sixth Super Bowl, but came up short again.

Now the franchise turns its attention to the offseason where improvements will need to be made in order to get over the championship road block.