Deebo describes ‘weird' feeling not sharing field with Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel have been by each other's sides for four seasons.

And with the 49ers actively shopping Aiyuk after the star wide receiver requested a trade and proceeded to hold in at training camp practice due to stalled contract negotiations, San Francisco's receiver duo is at risk of splitting up before the 2024 NFL season.

In speaking to reporters Wednesday after 49ers training camp practice, Samuel was asked if it's bittersweet not having his fellow wideout and close friend on the field with him throughout camp.

"You know, it's kind of weird for sure," Samuel said. "I remember last year when we played the Giants I went to him and I was like 'Bruh I never knew how weird it was for you not to not be on the field at the same time' and the time I was out and he was out there by himself, [he] was just like 'I kind of see what you feel, it kind of felt awkward." Being out there with someone for four years straight.

"Business is business and you know how it goes."

Deebo on the "weird" feeling of not having Brandon Aiyuk on the field with him 😭 pic.twitter.com/wKbbiB5HL8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 7, 2024

Samuel knows that however Aiyuk's situation plays out, he has a brother for life in his current 49ers teammate and remains focused on preparing himself for his sixth NFL season.

"I still talk to him every day. He's in meetings, we still chop it up," Samuel said of his interactions with Aiyuk. "And not even about the things that are going on, but just like brother talk. Regardless of whatever happens, that's still my guy, love him to death whether he here or he there or wherever. But you know, like I just said, business is business and just going out there and I can only control the things I can control and so I just go out there and do the best I can at my job."

President of football operations/general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan repeatedly have stressed their desire to keep Aiyuk for the upcoming season and beyond, but as of right now, it's Aiyuk's decision to make.

