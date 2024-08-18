Deebo confident offseason weight loss won't affect his performance

Deebo Samuel's notable offseason weight loss has gotten plenty of attention, but the 49ers All-Pro wide reciever is confident it won't have any negative affects on his trademarked physicality.

During an interview with Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams" show after Friday's practice, Samuel was asked how much weight he has lost, with the star receiver reluctant to share an approximate figure.

"I don't know. Enough," Samuel told Adams.

Deebo says no one should be worried about his weight loss… breaking tackles SZN commences.



Samuel is known for being incredibly difficult for opposing defenses to tackle, something he's confident won't change any time soon regardless of his physical transformations.

"It's not going to matter how much I lost, how much I gained," Samuel said. "That's not going to change."

Samuel further elaborated that despite his weight loss, his muscle mass remains intact, comparing his physique to a pair of 49ers teammates.

"It's weight, but it's not muscle mass," Samuel explained. "I still got the Nick Bosa quads, Brock Purdy quads going on. So, yeah, for the most part, pretty good shape, just ready to get ready for Week 1."

Adams jokingly suggested Samuel's jersey change from No. 19 to No. 1 might be the reason for the perceived weight loss, which the wideout jokingly didn't rule out.

"Probably so, who knows," Samuel said with a grin

Samuel has looked incredible throughout 49ers training camp, vindicating his belief that the weight loss isn't anything to be concerned with.

Opposing defenses still have to fear Samuel and the brute force he brings as a ball carrier, even if he is a few pounds lighter this season.

