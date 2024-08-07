Deebo delivers epic one-word quip to question about his weight

The phrase "best shape of his life" can be overused during NFL training camp, but 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel certainly arrived in Santa Clara this summer looking quite trim.

Just don't ask him about it, though.

Samuel kept coy about his weight after practice Wednesday when the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch came inquiring -- leading to a humorous exchange between the reporter and athlete.

"How much do you weigh?"



Deebo: "Enough." 😂 pic.twitter.com/OPxiufaOLC — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 7, 2024

Samuel has admitted to being out of shape in camp before, most notably after his lengthy contract negotiations with the 49ers during the summer of 2022. But with uncertainty surrounding San Francisco's wide receiver position as Brandon Aiyuk deals with a similar scenario, Samuel came into camp with his best foot forward this year.

Motivated by the sting of two Super Bowl losses, it's clear Samuel has prepared himself the best he can for potential vengeance on football's biggest stage.

Because, really, the only thing that would be "enough" for many 49ers players is a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

