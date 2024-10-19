Deebo, Kittle reveal how 49ers finally can beat Chiefs in Week 7

49ers stars Deebo Samuel and George Kittle know what will earn them a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

On Samuel’s “Cleats and Convos” podcast Tuesday with co-host Liv Moods, the pair of San Francisco passing-game threats explained how they can beat Kansas City.

“Don’t turn the ball over on offense,” Kittle told Samuel and Moods. “Every game I’ve played the Chiefs, we’ve had one or multiple turnovers against them.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“When we don’t turn the ball over and play sound on offense, and the defense is clicking the way it’s supposed to be clicking, like …” Samuel replied to Kittle and Moods.

Protecting the ball has been one of San Francisco’s issues against the perennial-contender Chiefs.

Even worse, the 49ers have lost their last four matchups with the Chiefs. San Francisco hasn’t beaten Kansas City since earning a 22-17 victory on Oct. 5, 2014 -- back when 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was 14 years old.

Sunday’s matinee will be an opportunity for the 49ers to right the ship. But the 5-0 Chiefs, as usual, will be ready to play.

Kittle added more about San Francisco’s keys to earning win No. 4 on the 2024 NFL season.

“It might be the most important thing, but control the clock; try to give their offense as limited amount of time with the ball as possible,” Kittle added. “Like, yeah, sure, they could have a 1-yard run, an incomplete pass and it’s third-and-9. But like, that’s not hard for them.



“The amount of concepts they have, the amount of freedom [Travis] Kelce has. Like, they’ll call plays where the wide receivers are running outside comebacks, and like, ‘Hey Kelce, you have a basic, but depending on the coverage ... you can do whatever you want to do.' It’s hard to game-plan [against] chemistry.”

Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Kelce probably are the league’s most synched-up duo. They also have given the 49ers and the Faithful PTSD over the years with their two Super Bowl wins over San Francisco in five years.

Samuel and Kittle have been part of the heartbreak, and they each will come with a different energy this weekend.

“Me personally, I got to hone in on the details,” Samuel said. “Week in and week out, the playbook gets bigger and bigger and plays get lengthier and lengthier. Just hone in on the details and be exactly who you need to be. Be decisive. Then, when the ball’s in your hands, don’t hesitate.”

“I’m excited. I’m actually healthy right now,” Kittle added. “I was pretty banged up in the Super Bowl [LVIII], so I’m very excited to play in a big game like this and be pretty healthy. So, I’m looking forward to that.”

Both the 49ers and the Chiefs are riddled with injury. Still, the duel will behold plenty of Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honorees.

Thus far, undefeated Kansas City poses the toughest matchup for San Francisco. The Chiefs have the 49ers’ number, and both sides know it.

All this means is that the game should be a thriller.

“We’re always ready,” Samuel concluded.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast