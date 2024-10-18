Purdy tips cap to ‘tremendous' competitor Mahomes ahead of rematch

SANTA CLARA – Brock Purdy has spent the majority of the week trying to figure out what to expect from Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and the 49ers quarterback obviously will continue the learning curve while he’s on the sidelines Sunday.

But don’t be surprised if Purdy takes a break from all that studying and walks over to watch his QB counterpart go to work.

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and winner of three Super Bowls. The 29-year-old widely is recognized as one of the best in the business, and will lead a 5-0 Kansas City team into Levi’s Stadium this weekend as the Chiefs continue their quest to become the first three-peat Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“He is who he is,” Purdy said Thursday. “All the quarterbacks in the NFL, I guess, would say the same thing. Obviously for what he’s done and the Super Bowls that he’s won, what he’s done in the NFL with his play his style of play, it’s fun to watch.”

"Whenever you have a chance to go against a guy like that on the other sideline, it's always fun."



Brock Purdy is excited to face Patrick Mahomes again this weekend 🤝 pic.twitter.com/iQ9XvVuvKN — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 18, 2024

When it comes to the NFL, fans and media love to talk about quarterback matchups as if the two players actually square off against one another. That’s clearly not the case, nor will it ever be, but that won’t stop the constant comparisons.

In terms of stats and awards, Mahomes obviously holds all the cards while Purdy is still somewhat in the early stages of putting his NFL resume together.

Any comparisons between the two would be unfair and essentially worthless.

“Do I compare myself to him? No, I don’t compare myself to any other quarterbacks in the NFL,” Purdy said. “I am who I am, and I’m trying to win for the 49ers and play my style of ball. Obviously I tip my cap to him. He’s done a tremendous job.

"He’s definitely on the way up to being of the greats in the NFL as a quarterback, and that’s no secret.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast