Deebo rips Newton, Parsons for Purdy criticism after 49ers' loss

Deebo Samuel doesn't play when it comes to Brock Purdy.

The 49ers' star wide receiver quickly came to his quarterback's defense Wednesday after former NFL MVP Cam Newtown and current Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons had some things to say about Purdy during San Francisco's Christmas night loss.

"First of all, Cam Newton, stop texting my phone, bro," Samuel said on his weekly "Up & Adams Show" appearance. "You was a fan like two weeks ago. That's mad crazy. You wanted me on your podcast after talking about my quarterback, which is funny to me.

"But back to Micah Parsons. Bro, we beat you [42-10] a long time ago. I don't get why he's so bothered about what we got going on over here or whatever the case may be."

Earlier this month, Newton labeled Purdy a "game manager" rather than a "difference maker," which made waves in NFL circles. Then on Monday -- during arguably the worst game of Purdy's young career, in which he threw a career-high four interceptions -- Newton shared a sly diss on X, formerly known as Twitter.

🧐🧐🧐 — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) December 26, 2023

Parsons also took his shot at Purdy during the QB's nightmare Christmas night.

Down 21 and there no shots or development throws! Should tell you all you need to know! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 26, 2023

So is mvp numbers , wins, strength of schedule, interceptions do or don’t matter?!Like what’s the qualification because we’re all over this year!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 26, 2023

After Purdy played NFL MVP-worthy football all season, Samuel shared why he believes critics come out of nowhere when the QB struggles.

"It's the Niners. It's the effect we have on everybody," Samuel said. "Nobody wants to see us win, and they all quick to point fingers when things don't go the way they're supposed to go. Everybody knows we're still the best team in the league. It's just crazy how much they try to bring him down. I mean, the guy still threw for 255 [yards].

"It's the NFL, it's going to happen. You can't control how tipped balls fly 25, 30 feet in the air and just giving guys opportunities to catch them."

Samuel has Purdy's back, no matter what, and the rest of the NFL now realizes that.

