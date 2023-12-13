Cam Newton labels 49ers QB Purdy ‘game manager,' not game changer

Brock Purdy's stellar play during the 2023 NFL season vaulted the 49ers' young quarterback into the national spotlight. However, a former league MVP isn't impressed with the 23-year-old's impact on San Francisco's winning ways.

Former Carolina Panthers superstar Cam Newton, who took home MVP honors during the 2015 NFL season, explained on the "4th & 1 with Cam Newton" podcast why he believes Purdy is not a game-changing quarterback.

"But Brock [Purdy], they're [49ers] not winning because of him. He's managing the game," Newton said on his podcast. "And if we were to put that in its own right as 'game managers,' Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jared Goff. And really, Dak Prescott. These are game managers; they are not difference makers … Listen motherf---ker, I don't give a damn what you do. You don't have to score every time; you just don't have to throw a pick every time, either. If we're going to really call a spade a spade, a game manager is different from a game changer."

While Newton possesses firsthand knowledge about being an MVP-caliber quarterback, it's difficult to disregard the gaudy numbers Purdy has posted for the 49ers this season.

Purdy leads the league in completion percentage (70.2), yards per attempt (9.9), passer rating (116.9) and QBR (74.7) while piloting the 49ers to a 10-3 record that has San Francisco in the driver's seat for the No.1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

While speaking with reporters in the 49ers' locker room on Wednesday, All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner shared his thoughts on Newton's comments.

"I think bliss is hard," Warner told reporters with a smile. "Obviously, I have other opinions about that, but everybody's entitled to their own opinion. Do I think that's true? No, but everybody's going to have an opinion about something ."

When Deebo Samuel was asked about Newton's remarks regarding Purdy, the superstar wideout did not comment on the matter.

"No comment," Samuel told reporters.

Newton certainly had to do more-with-less during his presitigious MVP campaign, working with a collection of skill-position players that pales in comparison to the 49ers' star-studded cast of weapons.

However, Purdy regularly has shown the ability to create explosive plays with a willingness to take shots downfield, despite whatever assistance he might receive from a talented ensemble of players around him.

Despite San Francisco ranking 32nd in pass attempts, the 49ers boast the third-most passing yards in the league, a testament to Purdy's remarkable efficiency this season.



