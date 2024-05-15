49ers' 2024 schedule released, features six prime-time games

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance, the 49ers are certain to be in the national spotlight again during the 2024 NFL season.

That much was made clear on Wednesday, when the NFL announced its entire 2024 regular-season schedule.

The 49ers are scheduled to appear two times apiece on NBC’s "Sunday Night Football," ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" and Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football." San Francisco's six scheduled prime-time games include Thursday matchups against NFC West opponents Seattle and Los Angeles.

The 49ers’ most noteworthy road games are scheduled for back-to-back Sundays when they travel to Green Bay for a Nov. 24 game at Lambeau Field followed by a trip to Buffalo on Dec. 1 for their second appearance on "Sunday Night Football."

The back-to-back games at Green Bay and Buffalo have the potential for cold or inclement weather, especially the trip to Buffalo for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

The 49ers’ first Sunday night game will take place in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on Oct. 27. The teams met on "Sunday Night Football" last season, too, and the 49ers came away with a 42-10 victory.

As previously announced, the 49ers open the season on Monday night, Sept. 9, against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco is scheduled to return to the Monday night stage in Week 17, Dec. 30, to play host to the Detroit Lions.

The late-season showdown is a repeat of the NFC Championship Game, also at Levi’s Stadium, in which the 49ers rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit for a 34-31 victory to advance to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers will get another shot at the Kansas City Chiefs this season in Week 7 of the regular season. The teams are scheduled to square off on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Levi’s Stadium with kickoff set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

Kansas City is coming off three Super Bowl titles in five years, two of which came against the 49ers. The Chiefs earned the Lombardi Trophy in February with a 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers in Las Vegas.

San Francisco has the advantage of a long week leading into the game against Kansas City. The 49ers’ Week 6 game is slated for Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers will have another Thursday night game later in the season when the Los Angeles Rams come to Santa Clara on Dec. 12.

The NFL has a flexible scheduling system in place in which the league can change the Sunday night matchup up to two times from Weeks 5 to 10 and at any point for the remainder of the season. The Monday night games are subject to being changed from Weeks 12 to 17.

The 49ers’ final regular-season game at the Arizona Cardinals, like all games in Week 18, is subject to be played either Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5. But because the 49ers play on Monday night against Detroit in Week 17, it seems unlikely they would be tabbed for a Saturday game.

Here is the 49ers' full 2024 schedule, including the three preseason games:

Preseason

Aug. 10-14: at Tennessee

Aug. 18: vs. New Orleans

Aug. 24-28: at Las Vegas

Regular season

Week 1: Monday, Sept. 9, vs N.Y. Jets, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15, at Minnesota, 10 a.m. PT (CBS)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22, at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29, vs. New England, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6, vs. Arizona, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 10, at Seattle, 5:15 p.m. PT (Prime Video)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20, vs. Kansas City, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27, vs. Dallas, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)

Week 9: Bye week

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10, at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17, vs. Seattle, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24, at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1, at Buffalo, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8, vs. Chicago, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 15: Thursday, Dec. 12, vs. L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m. PT (Prime Video)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22, at Miami, 1:25 p.m. PT (CBS)

Week 17: Monday, Dec. 30, vs. Detroit, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Week 18: Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5, at Arizona, TBD

