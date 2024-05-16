Why Taylor Swift can't attend 49ers-Chiefs Week 7 Super Bowl rematch

The Super Bowl LVIII rematch between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is set for Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season, but the real question is: Will Taylor Swift be in attendance at Levi's Stadium?

Unfortunately for Swifites-turned-football fans, the global pop icon and girlfriend of Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will be across the country performing in Miami (h/t US Weekly).

Swift's Eras Tour continues in the United States this fall, with her kicking off the high-demand showcase in South Beach.

She will open with three consecutive shows at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, preventing her from being in Santa Clara to root for her man in the highly anticipated rematch.

The NFL world and pop culture universe went crazy over Swift and Kelce's relationship last season. The 14-time Grammy award winner went viral several times for her animated game-time reactions from the suite while watching Kelce do his thing on the field.

She also shared several heartwarming moments with Kelce's mom, Donna, as well as Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany.

While Swift's absence for the Week 7 clash might be disappointing news to Kelce, the 49ers and their fans -- who had to witness Swift, Kelce and the Chiefs celebrate Kansas City's Super Bowl victory at Allegiant Stadium just a few months ago -- surely are focused on getting their revenge with nothing but bad blood on their mind.

