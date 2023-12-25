Purdy's NFL MVP odds take staggering hit after 49ers' big loss

Brock Purdy's NFL MVP campaign took a staggering hit after a rough outing from the 23-year-old quarterback in the 49ers' 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas night at Levi's Stadium.

A career-high four interceptions highlighted Purdy's nightmare evening, as the young signal-caller struggled to get in rhythm against the league's top-ranked defense in a prime-time showdown.

Following the loss, Purdy was +1000 to win the 2023 NFL MVP award, dropping him behind Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (-200), teammate Christian McCaffrey (+450), Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+800), while tying with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who was also listed at +1000, according to odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Purdy previously had seized the frontrunner spot following an impressive 42-19 road win over the Eagles in Week 13, a spot he maintained until an uncharacteristically brutal performance in Monday night's loss to the Ravens.

The 49ers signal-caller had arguably his worst NFL game as a starting quarterback against Baltimore, posting a regular-season career-low in passer rating (42.6) and QBR (8.0) while also logging his first game with no touchdown passes and at least one turnover since becoming the starter in December 2022.

Purdy's final stat line against the Ravens saw the 23-year-old complete 18 of 32 pass attempts for 255 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions.

Despite the rough evening, Purdy became just the third quarterback in 49ers franchise history to throw for 4,000 yards in a season, bringing his 2023 total to 4,050 with two games remaining.

Through 15 games, Purdy has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,050 yards, throwing 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while still leading the league with a 112.2 passer rating.

The last player to win the NFL MVP while having a four-interception game in the same season was St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner in 2001 (h/t Josh Dubow of Associated Press).

While Purdy's chances of winning the MVP appear to be slim, things can still change quickly over the next couple of weeks in a race that has seen numerous players viewed as the frontrunners as the season has progressed.

