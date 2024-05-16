NFL outlets predict 49ers' 2024 record after schedule release

Once again, the 49ers have high expectations entering a new NFL season.

The reigning NFC champions collapsed to the Kansas City Chiefs in a gutwrenching overtime Super Bowl LVIII loss, and their Quest for Six will have to continue in 2024. After their full schedule was released on Wednesday for the upcoming season, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco shared his way-too-early game-by-game predictions.

Here's what other folks around the league predict for Brock Purdy and Co. amid their revenge tour.

Final record: 12-5

"According to our highly tested prediction machine (our brains), San Francisco finishes its 2024 regular-season campaign with a 12-5 record, sweeping the NFC West and securing a divisional crown for a third consecutive year.

"That might be enough to win the top seed in the conference, although it'd likely take 13 wins to do so, meaning the 49ers would have to turn around one of those aforementioned losses while avoiding any upsets elsewhere on their schedule.

"They'll also have to avoid the storied and feared post-Super Bowl "hangover," too.

"But, with a championship-caliber core of players, that's exactly what the Niners are expected to do."

Final record: 13-4

"Despite a three-game losing streak during the first half of last season, the 49ers still finished in the top spot in the NFC West for the second year in a row. With most of last year's front-line players back from a team that lost the Super Bowl in overtime, the Niners will make it three straight division titles.

"Brock Purdy proved he can lead a team to the Big Game and remains on his rookie deal, allowing for San Francisco to continue to add pieces around him. But the 49ers must protect Purdy and play better against the run defensively. For a Super Bowl team, the 49ers' 2024 schedule is pretty manageable: Their opponent winning percentage of .505 is tied for 12th in the NFL." —Eric Williams

Final record: 13-4

"The 49ers’ win total, per DraftKings Sportsbook, is set at a lofty 11.5. With the history of how difficult it is to get back to the Super Bowl, there’s a case to be made that the 49ers are due for a slight step back.

"But the first five weeks of the season set up nicely for them to get on a roll and their bye is extremely well-timed ahead of a very difficult stretch to end the season.

"The 49ers still have the most loaded roster in football and, though there are legitimate concerns about the offensive line, it’s one set up to withstand the tests they will face on what is a manageable schedule.

"Once the Niners get a head of steam, they’re difficult to slow down, and they’ll likely be in position to claim the one seed in the NFC again."

Final record: 11-6

"San Francisco should get to double-digit wins again, and the question is whether it can build a good-enough record to lock down the No. 1 seed, which was huge in the playoffs in home comebacks vs. Green Bay and Detroit.

"The 49ers should fare well at home during the regular season and win most of their eight games in Levi's Stadium. They also figure to split their road games given the degree of difficulty. That might open the door for another NFC power to take No. 1 instead."

Final record: 11-6

"The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to secure a third consecutive NFC West title following strong performances in the last two seasons. Coming off a 13-4 record, they’re eyeing another deep playoff run and aim to secure coach Kyle Shanahan his first Super Bowl ring. Their 2024 schedule, tied as the 12th-toughest in the NFL, includes marquee matchups against the Chiefs and Bills. Despite these challenges, an 11-6 record is projected, favoring their home games at Levi's Stadium.

"San Francisco is poised to be a strong contender again, with the potential of an 11-6 record and a solid playoff position. Their performance in critical games, especially those on the road against strong opponents, will be crucial in determining their postseason success."

Final record: 12-5

"The 49ers have a difficult schedule this season, as they play games against all their opponents from last season's playoff run. As a result of getting first place, they have three at-large games on the first-place schedule. The 49ers have the 12th toughest schedule in 2024, according to 2023 win percentage. Their opponents have a .505 win percentage.

"That won't matter for the 49ers, as they have their sights set on returning to the Super Bowl and finally winning the big game. Questions are arising about Kyle Shanahan's ability to get the job done. Let's preview the San Francisco 49ers 2024 schedule and make predictions game-by-game for their record at the end of the season."

