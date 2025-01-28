Report: Cowboys expected to hire Sorensen as special teams coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to hire former 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen as their next special teams coordinator, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday, citing sources.

The #Cowboys are expected to hire Nick Sorensen as their special teams coordinator, per sources.



Sorensen spent last season as the #49ers defensive coordinator. But he has special teams experience, most recently with the #Jaguars in 2021. pic.twitter.com/QvKWzhciEV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2025

The move comes after previous Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel took the same role with the Tennessee Titans on Monday after coaching Dallas from 2020 to 2024.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Sorensen, who contributed to San Francisco's 6-11 record as DC during the 2024 NFL season, moves to the NFC East to help first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys return to the playoffs after a 7-10 finish.

Schottenheimer and Sorensen worked together on the Seahawks from 2018 to 2020 -- a span where Seattle made the playoffs every season -- and again in 2021 on the 3-14 Jacksonville Jaguars.

San Francisco appreciated Sorensen’s services but has moved on. The 49ers rehired ex-New York Jets coach Robert Saleh to be their DC again and also added Brant Boyer as their new special teams coordinator.

Boyer held the same role with the Jets from 2016 to 2024 and steps in for Brian Schneider, who was relieved of his duties after the 49ers' struggles on special teams felt boundless.

The Sorensen experiment on defense didn’t work out in the Bay, but the veteran NFL staffer seems to have landed on his feet with a role and conference he’s familiar with.

It is worth mentioning that Shanahan did leave the door open for Sorensen’s return in a role besides defensive coordinator, but that opportunity since has fizzled.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast