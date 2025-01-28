McAfee declares 49ers acquired ‘beast' with new coordinator Boyer

Former NFL punter and current television personality Pat McAfee offered a ringing endorsement for Brant Boyer, whom the 49ers hired Monday to be their special teams coordinator.

During Monday’s edition of ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show,” the former Colts punter explained why he is excited about Boyer -- whom McAfee played under when Boyer served as assistant special teams coach in Indianapolis from 2012 to 2015 -- and his move from the New York Jets to San Francisco.

“Holy s--t. This guy’s a beast,” McAfee said. “This guy’s a beast. He was [with] the [New York Jets]. I think even Jets fans would say, ‘There was a lot that went wrong with our team, [but] our special teams was great.’ Blocking kicks, taking kicks to the house … you name it. Boyer’s a dog.”

Brant Boyer has been named the 49ers Special Teams Coordinator..



Indeed, the Jets finished with a frustrating 5-12 record, but New York’s special teams unit was solid compared to San Francisco’s.

During the 2024 NFL season, the Jets earned a third-best 30.3 yards per kickoff return while allowing a sixth-best 26.1 yards per kickoff return; conversely, the Brian Schneider-led 49ers earned a ninth-best 28.6 yards per kickoff return and allowed an eighth-worst 28.5. New York also had a higher net average on punts (40.9 yards) to San Francisco’s 39, but the 49ers’ 9.2 yards per punt return bested the Jets’ 8.1.

McAfee strongly believes Boyer’s experience makes him a match for the 49ers and is excited for San Francisco’s retooled staff overall.

“He played in the NFL for [10] years as a teamer, back when it was CTE era,” McAfee said about Boyer, who was a career special-teamer. “He’s a wedge buster, this guy, as a teamer. Absolute beast. Stud. Great coach.

“Players love him because he was a player and he has that mentality. But he’s obviously very good at his gig. [Kyle Shanahan], [Robert Saleh], Boyer, that is a great setup for the 49ers to bounce back.”

McAfee, Boyer and the Colts finished the 2014 season with the fourth-best net average on punts (42.8) and finished sixth the following year (41.7). The ESPN star knows what he’s talking about regarding Boyer and is optimistic about his chances with the 49ers.

