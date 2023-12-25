Christmas corgi race flusters, amazes fans at 49ers-Ravens game

Want to know how bad the 49ers’ 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens felt to the Faithful?
Not even cute, athletic, bandana-wearing corgis racing each other for Corgi Cup glory could cheer them up on Christmas.
At halftime, when the 49ers trailed just 16-12 and hope wasn’t yet lost, the squatty competitors strode on the Levi’s Stadium grass for a sprint into one of the end zones.
A dog named Tony reportedly defended his Corgi Cup title — a fact that became known to the national TV audience as highlights were aired in the fourth quarter to distract viewers from the 49ers’ then-21-point deficit.
Social media reaction to the corgi race interruption was mixed, with some fans popping off in anger and frustration, amateur comedians dropping dad jokes and various other tomfoolery.
The 49ers hope this was just a dog day and that they can remain on track to clinch the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and accompanying bye week. And as bad as the loss was, that’s indeed the case, though if any future corgi races become needed as live broadcast filler, that might not be a good sign.