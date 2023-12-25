How 49ers' Christmas loss to Ravens impacts NFC playoff picture

The 49ers' highly anticipated matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day turned out to be a holiday nightmare for the home team.

The 33-19 loss to the Ravens at Levi's Stadium dropped the 49ers to 11-4 this season, but San Francisco still can clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with wins in its last two regular-season games -- next week at the Washington Commanders and the following week against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers, Eagles and Lions all have the same record, but San Francisco currently holds the No. 1 seed because of tiebreakers over both Philadelphia and Detroit.

The 49ers won their head-to-head matchup with the Eagles, 42-19 in Week 12. San Francisco will not play Detroit this season, but the 49ers maintain an edge in a potential tiebreaking scenario with the Lions because of a superior record in conference games.

Here is where the NFC playoff picture stands with two weeks left in the regular season:

NFC playoff standings

1. San Francisco 49ers 11-4

2. Philadelphia Eagles 11-4

3. Detroit Lions 11-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-7

5. Dallas Cowboys 10-5

6. Los Angeles Rams 8-7

7. Seattle Seahawks 8-7

***

8. Minnesota Vikings 7-8

9. Atlanta Falcons 7-8

10. Green Bay Packers 7-8

11. New Orleans Saints 7-8

12. Chicago Bears 6-9

13. New York Giants 5-10

14. Washington Commanders 4-11

15. Arizona Cardinals 3-12

16. Carolina Panthers 2-13



